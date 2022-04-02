22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.01.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 105.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

