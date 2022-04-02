$258.19 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will report $258.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.91 million and the highest is $262.40 million. Gentherm posted sales of $288.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.30. 193,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,644. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

