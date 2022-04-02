$258.32 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will post sales of $258.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $171.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,640 shares of company stock valued at $629,682. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after buying an additional 826,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after buying an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after buying an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.32. 839,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

