$262.27 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will report $262.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.82 million to $272.00 million. LendingClub posted sales of $105.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $113,839.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $57,616.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,135 shares of company stock valued at $542,136. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,999,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in LendingClub by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 508,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in LendingClub by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 931,673 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 1,542,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,241. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

