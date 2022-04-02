262 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.
IJS stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,204. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.10.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
