$272.89 Million in Sales Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $272.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.00 million and the lowest is $271.76 million. Funko posted sales of $189.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

In other Funko news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $14,356,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,540,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,549,216. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Funko by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Funko by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 102,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Funko by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

FNKO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $17.53. 613,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,333. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

