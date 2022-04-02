$29.57 Million in Sales Expected for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will announce $29.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $40.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year sales of $152.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $296.77 million, with estimates ranging from $201.30 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tritium DCFC.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
About Tritium DCFC (Get Rating)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.
