2,989 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Electric by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,641,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,267. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

