$3.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.14. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.