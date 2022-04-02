$3.25 EPS Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $3.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $3.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $13.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.28 to $13.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $15.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,827,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.92 and a 200 day moving average of $231.72. The firm has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.