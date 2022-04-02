$3.25 EPS Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $3.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $3.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $13.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.28 to $13.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $15.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,827,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.92 and a 200 day moving average of $231.72. The firm has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

