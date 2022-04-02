$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.05 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $16.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

