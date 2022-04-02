$30.65 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) to report $30.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. FibroGen reported sales of $38.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $144.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $222.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $199.83 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $280.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $12.54. 785,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

