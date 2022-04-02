30,000 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,084,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,956,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 488,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 47,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,750. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

