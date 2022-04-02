308 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $555,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.57. 25,927,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,264,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

