3,156 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,156 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.93.

JAZZ traded up $3.23 on Friday, reaching $158.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,697. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

