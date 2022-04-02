$32.77 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRCGet Rating) will report sales of $32.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $23.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $131.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $132.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $139.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

BMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 58,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,437. The company has a market capitalization of $547.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $40.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

