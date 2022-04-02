3,685 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

