3,756 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Anthem by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Anthem by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $73,485,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.05.

Shares of ANTM traded up $8.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.33. 1,226,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.58. The company has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.05 and a 1 year high of $505.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

