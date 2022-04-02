$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the highest is $4.50 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $17.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $22.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.53.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,695. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.90.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

