$410.66 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) will report $410.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.61 million and the highest is $435.70 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $351.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRS stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.35. 354,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.78. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

