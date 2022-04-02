4,237 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,237 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after buying an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after buying an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $57,904,000 after buying an additional 255,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. 2,939,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,177. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.