42,485 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.24 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

