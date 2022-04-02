$447.00 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) will post sales of $447.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $382.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.15 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $728.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.03. 1,188,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,769. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

