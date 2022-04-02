$465.75 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will post sales of $465.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. Synaptics reported sales of $325.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.50.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,702,000 after acquiring an additional 79,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $4.35 on Monday, hitting $195.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,408. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Synaptics has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $299.39.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

