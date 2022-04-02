$481.77 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) to announce $481.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $513.50 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $376.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 165,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,311. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

