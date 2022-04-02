$5.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) will report $5.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.09 billion and the lowest is $5.89 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $26.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.43 billion to $26.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.22 billion to $29.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $41.69. 12,210,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,638,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

