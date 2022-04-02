5,622 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Purchased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 485,980 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 121.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 107,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 33.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 287,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 449,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,003. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

