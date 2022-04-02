566 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,113,000 after buying an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,458,000 after buying an additional 46,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:WST opened at $417.03 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.29 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

