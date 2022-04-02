$6.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will post $6.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.77 billion and the highest is $6.85 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $28.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.47 billion to $28.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,647 shares of company stock worth $5,451,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,804 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 298.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 427,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 320,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

HPE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.29. 8,138,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,144,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.