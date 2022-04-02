$605.13 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will report $605.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $644.90 million and the lowest is $565.00 million. Transocean reported sales of $653.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Transocean stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,475,694 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,778,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 643,025 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,287,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,396,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,194,000 after acquiring an additional 719,900 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,548,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,031 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.