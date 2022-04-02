$63.87 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $63.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.24 million and the highest is $66.50 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $288.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $295.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $259.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.50 million to $294.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 917,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 6,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 686,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 676,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 511,965 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 502,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 305,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

