$65.50 Million in Sales Expected for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) to post $65.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.70 million to $66.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $54.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $294.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $295.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $347.85 million, with estimates ranging from $347.80 million to $347.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 100,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,035. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $408.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.