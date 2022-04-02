667,824 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 667,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,081,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Marsh & McLennan Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $171.68 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.45 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.58.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

