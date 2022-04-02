719 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EZU. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

EZU stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,481,253 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

