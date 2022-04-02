$8.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $8.46 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $8.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $32.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.02 billion to $32.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $33.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,479,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.32. The company has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

