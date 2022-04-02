804 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 46,094 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,112,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

MGK stock opened at $235.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.59.

