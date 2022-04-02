925 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 119.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.11.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

