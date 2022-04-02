9,510 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. 573,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

