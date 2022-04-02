Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Issues Earnings Results

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 3,221,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,969. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,128,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,285,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 157,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

