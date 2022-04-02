Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.
NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.32. 3,221,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,969. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.
About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
