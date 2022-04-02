Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.06 Billion

Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) to announce $16.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.92 billion and the highest is $16.19 billion. Accenture reported sales of $13.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $62.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.66 billion to $62.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.52 billion to $70.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Accenture stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.64. 2,074,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.62. Accenture has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

