Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.