Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
Shares of ADMP stock remained flat at $$0.57 during trading hours on Friday. 1,094,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,275. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
