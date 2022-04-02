Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of ADMP stock remained flat at $$0.57 during trading hours on Friday. 1,094,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,275. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

