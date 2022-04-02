Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $12.67.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $3,191,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 67,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,871 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

