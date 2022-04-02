Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered Adient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.75.

ADNT stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Adient’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adient will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,056,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,579,000 after buying an additional 151,676 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $41,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Adient by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

