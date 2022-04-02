ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $372.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.14.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 334.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

