Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.