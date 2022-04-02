Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Sells C$1,254,000.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.01. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.89 and a 1-year high of C$9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

