Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,750.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,375.00.

Shares of ADYYF traded down $36.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,029.80. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 767. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,980.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2,498.05. Adyen has a 12 month low of $1,509.20 and a 12 month high of $3,300.00.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

