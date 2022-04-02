Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYFGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,750.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,375.00.

Shares of ADYYF traded down $36.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,029.80. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 767. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,980.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2,498.05. Adyen has a 12 month low of $1,509.20 and a 12 month high of $3,300.00.

About Adyen (Get Rating)

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.