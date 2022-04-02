AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,016 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Retractable Technologies worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 368.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Retractable Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Shares of RVP stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $155.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Retractable Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.